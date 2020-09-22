Paris, Sep 22 (AP) One woman who was entered in French Open qualifying tested positive for the coronavirus and was dropped from the field.

The French tennis federation did not identify the player, who it said must isolate for seven days.

Women's qualifying is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

The news comes a day after the federation announced that five other players were withdrawn from qualifying — two who tested positive for COVID-19 and three who were in close contact with a coach who tested positive for the illness.

Matches in the main draw for the 15-day clay-court Grand Slam tournament begin Sunday.

The French Open normally starts in May but was postponed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the recently concluded U.S. Open barred fans from attending, the French Open will allow 5,000 spectators per day. That is less than half of the 11,500 the French tennis federation initially announced it was planning for. The number was reduced last week. (AP)

