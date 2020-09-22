The IPL 2020 season has begun amid the ongoing COVID19 pandemic that has gripped the world. While India ranks at number two in the highest number of cases worldwide, team Royal Challengers Bangalore is doing a wonderful gesture to honour the COVID19 heroes from the country who relentlessly lead as the frontline workers in this crisis. RCB players Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal have changed their names on social media profiles to Simranjeet Singh, Paritosh Pant and Dr Nayak respectively. The entire team of RCB, in fact, will be wearing jerseys with names of COVID heroes in the tournament. Now you must be wondering who are these people and what is their contribution to the society? Who is Simranjeet Singh? Who is Paritosh Pant or Who is Dr Nayak? are some of the common queries on Google today. So we have got you all the answers here.

Who is Simranjeet Singh?

RCB Captain Virat Kohli changed his name to honour Simranjeet Singh on his Twitter account. Simranjeet Singh is a hearing-impaired man hailing from Chandigarh. Despite his shortcomings he managed to raise donations to help the poor people suffering during the pandemic. Singh with his friends and the help of other deaf individuals raised Rs 98,000 as funds to help the needy affected by the pandemic. A hero, indeed! Doctor's Warm Welcome With Claps and Flowers on Returning Home After 20 Days of Treating COVID 19 Patients is Going Viral; Other Similar Instances Where Corona Frontline Warriors Were Showered With Love.

Who is Paritosh Pant?

RCB Batsman AB de Villiers has changed his name to Paritosh Pant on his Instagram and Twitter account. Paritosh Pant is a restaurant owner from Mumbai who has fed over 3,000 people which includes daily wageworkers and their family members. He started a initiative with lawyer Pooja Reddy called the ‘Project Feeding from Far’. They fed people in Mumbai's Govandi region.

Who is Dr Nayak?

RCB bowler Yuzvendra Chahal has also changed his Twitter name to Dr Nayak. Dr Sachin Nayak is a doctor from MP who is treating COVID19 patients. What makes him special is he used to sleep in his car to avoid coming in contact with his family and thus preventing them from getting the deadly virus infection. He was quoted to ANI report in April, "We are treating patients here. We may carry the virus while going to our home. To save my family from the coronavirus, I decided to isolate myself here in the car. I have spent seven days in it. I am staying and sleeping in the car for the past seven days and it has been four days since I went to my home. I will go to my home in one or two days." One can only know the discomfort of not seeing family, sleeping in car and working round the clock for days!

The entire team is honouring such COVID19 heroes who have laid an inspiration for many to battle against this crisis.

