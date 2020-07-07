Turin [Italy], July 7 (ANI): Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has said that his side "mustn't lose focus" as AC Milan are in "great physical and mental form" and will give his club a tough competition.

"Tomorrow is a difficult game. AC Milan, who created problems for us this season, are in great physical and mental form and are expressing themselves at a high level," the club's official website quoted Sarri as saying.

"The mental aspect is very delicate in this period and an error can be just around the corner. The guys know it's going to be a difficult month, and so they mustn't lose focus," he added.

Juventus are holding the top spot in the Serie A table with 75 points, seven points ahead of Lazio. Despite being the table toppers, Sarri feels that the club still has a "room for improvement".

"As a team, we still have room for improvement, even if I'm happy with what I've seen the team do, from all points of view,' he said.

Juventus will face AC Milan at the San Sir stadium on Wednesday. (ANI)

