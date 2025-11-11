Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 11 (ANI): Former India captain Sourav Ganguly said that playing against India in their home conditions will be a tough challenge for the defending World Test Championship (WTC) champions South Africa, noting that India are strong both at home and abroad and expecting a high-quality contest at Eden Gardens. India will face off against South Africa in the first match of the two-Test series, starting on Friday in Kolkata.

While Ganguly said that it will be a tough tour for South Africa, he also noted that the Proteas are a good side and it should be a "high-quality contest."

"The first Test starts in Kolkata in a few days, and it's going to be a tough tour for South Africa. Playing against India in India is never easy. India is a very strong side in the subcontinent, and they are a strong team even overseas these days. I'm really looking forward to the Test at Eden Gardens. South Africa is a good side, so it should be a high-quality contest," said Ganguly on JioStar.

Led by Shubman Gill, India enter the home series after beginning their WTC campaign with an away tour of England and then a home series against West Indies. Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma's South Africa arrive following a 1-1 draw in their two-Test away series against Pakistan.

India drew the five-match Test series against England 2-2, where Gill scored 754 runs at an exceptional average of 75.40, including four centuries.

After the England series, India registered a 2-0 clean sweep over West Indies at home.

After the opening Test in Kolkata, the series will move to Guwahati, where the second Test is scheduled to take place from November 22 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. The Test matches will be followed by a three-match ODI series, with senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli expected to return to action. The tour will conclude with a five-match T20I series, providing valuable preparation for both teams ahead of next year's T20 World Cup. (ANI)

