Mason (US), Aug 21 (AP) No.5 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic moved into the semi-finals of the Western and Southern Open.

Her opponent Paula Badosa of Spain retired from their match due to a right shoulder injury while Pliskova was leading 7-5, 2-0.

Also Read | Maziya Sports & Recreation vs ATK Mohun Bagan, AFC Cup 2021 Live Streaming Online on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Football Match On TV In India.

She will take on the Swiss wildcard Jil Teichmann for a place in the final. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)