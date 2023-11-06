New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday heaped praise on chess players Vidit Gujrathi and R Vaishali for their success in the FIDE Grand Swiss chess event.

Both chess players clinched the two titles that were on offer and booked their place at the Candidates Tournament which is set to begin in early 2024 in Toronto.

Also Read | Pro Kabaddi League Is the Biggest Sports League After Cricket in India, Says Dabang Delhi KC's Naveen Kumar.

"A moment of immense pride as India takes the top spot in the FIDE Grand Swiss Open. Congratulations to @viditchess and @chessVaishali for their outstanding victories, and for securing their spots in the prestigious 2024 Candidates, to be held in Toronto. This is yet another instance of Indian prowess in Chess. India is truly elated," PM Modi wrote on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1721530313866620929?s=20

Also Read | Australia vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About AUS vs AFG CWC Match in Mumbai.

Vidit bounced back after suffering a defeat in the 11-round event. But he managed to bounce back and seal a comfortable victory against Serbian chess grandmaster Alexandr Predke in the last round on Sunday.

His victory took him to the top spot taking his tally to 8.5 points. In the women's event, Vaishali had already clinched a spot in the Candidates Tournament on Saturday. She drew the final round against Batkhuyag Munguntuul. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)