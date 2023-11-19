Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade has left Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1726206131062915178

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Surpasses Chris Gayle's Record for Most Sixes Against a Single Opponent, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS ICC CWC 2023 Final.

Meanwhile, Australian Deputy PM and Defence Minister Richard Marles also arrived at Ahmedabad Airport, who received by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will watch the ICC Cricket World Cup final on Sunday, according to an official release issued on Saturday.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Becomes Second-Highest Run-Scorer in History of ODI Cricket World Cup, Overtakes Ricky Ponting During IND vs AUS CWC 2023 Final.

Coming to the match, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got wickets each.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)