New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) From Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, the country hailed the Indian team's title triumph in the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

India thrashed South Africa by nine wickets in a lopsided final to win the tournament for the second successive time.

"Immensely proud of our Nari Shakti! Congratulations to the Indian team for emerging victorious in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025. This victory is the result of our excellent teamwork as well as determination and grit. It will inspire several upcoming athletes. My best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," PM Modi said in his tweet.

Mandaviya, who heads the sports ministry, tweeted, "WORLD CHAMPIONS! Heartiest congratulations to our U19 Women's Cricket team for winning the U19WorldCup. Your hard work and dedication have made the nation immensely proud. Wishing each and every member of the team the very best."

Tendulkar, one of the game's greatest players, said, "From the first game to the final, our team played like true champions. Winning is special, but defending a title takes something extraordinary.

"Huge congratulations to #TeamIndia for lifting the U19 T20 World Cup once again! This team has inspired many and set new benchmarks for the future. Very happy for the girls & for women's cricket!"

Having outclassed every team during their march to the final, India asserted themselves yet again, getting the job done with as many as 52 balls to spare while also becoming the first team to win the tournament without dropping a single game.

India bowled out South Africa for 82 after the latter opted to bat first.

"Congratulations to @BCCI on back-to-back @ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup titles. And kudos to all the participating teams who took part in this very successfully hosted tournament by @MalaysiaCricket - crucial to the global development of the women's game #U19WorldCup," the ICC posted on its social media handle.

The BCCI, on its part, also lauded the team for its incredible performance.

"A second straight World Cup triumph speaks volumes about India's depth of talent. Be it pay-parity under Mr. Jay Shah's tenure, the TATA WPL, or a strong age-group structure, the Board remains fully committed to ensuring that Indian cricket continues to thrive at all levels. India are proud of our World Champions," the BCCI tweeted.

Indian men's team coach Gautam Gambhir also praised the girls for their superb show.

"Enthralling performance by our young guns! You've made the nation proud girls! #Champions #TeamIndia," Gambhir wrote on X.

Mithali Raj, the much-admired former captain of the Indian women's team, termed it the arrival of the golden generation.

"Unstoppable. Unmatched. Unbeaten. India didn't just win the U19 Women's T20 World Cup, they dominated it! A flawless campaign capped with a one-sided final win over South Africa.

"Congratulations to each and every one in the squad and support staff for this phenomenal achievement. We are extremely proud of you! A golden generation has arrived!" Mithali tweeted.

Flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant wrote on X, "Congratulations to the Women's U19 team on winning the T20 World Cup. An incredible achievement."

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan wrote, "India wins… congratulations to women's India u-19 team for winning the World Cup."

The biggest star of the day was all-rounder Gongadi Trisha, who complemented her excellent 3/15 with an unbeaten 33-ball 44 while batting.

South Africa, led by Kayla Reyneke, opted to bowl first, but their decision backfired quickly as India's three-pronged spin attack bowled them out for low score.

Left-arm spinner Aayushi Shukla finished with figures of 4-2-9-2, while leg-spinner Trisha, who has also been a revelation with the bat, further underlined her all-round capabilities with her triple strikes with the ball.

Trisha once again anchored India's chase with an unbeaten knock that was studded with eight fours.

Vice-captain Sanika Chalke (26 not out; 22 balls, 4x4) sealed the victory with a powerful heave to the square-leg boundary, forcing the young Indian players, draped in the Tricolour, to break into wild celebrations.

