Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the Khelo India University Games to be hosted by Uttar Pradesh on May 25. He will virtually attend the inaugural function.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath, Union Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Anurag Thakur and Union Minister of State for Sports Nisith Pramanik will also be present on this occasion.

Additional Chief Secretary of Sports and Youth Welfare, Navneet Sehgal said that famous singer Kailash Kher will perform at the inauguration ceremony to be held at Babu Banarasi Das (BBD) University on May 25.

Apart from this, various cultural programs will also be organized. The inauguration ceremony will show a glimpse of the state's cultural heritage. He also informed that alongside dignitaries and eminent sportspersons, school children and NCC cadets would also witness the function.

Sehgal further informed that ministers from all the states of the country including Uttar Pradesh are being invited to the inauguration ceremony. Special care will be taken for the facilities of all the visitors attending the function. Signage related to the venue of the program will be put up at various places. A help desk will be set up at the airport. There will be good arrangements for parking of vehicles in BBD. There will be adequate arrangements for drinking water in view of the heat. Buses and food will be arranged for the participating children. (ANI)

