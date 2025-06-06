Bengaluru, Jun 6 (PTI) Poland's Martin Konecny replaced Asian Games bronze medallist Genki Dean of Japan as the organisers on Friday confirmed the 12-man entry list for the rescheduled Neeraj Chopra Classic international javelin event, to be held on July 5.

India's first-ever international javelin competition, originally slated for May 24, was postponed due to military tensions between India and Pakistan last month.

Organised by double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra in collaboration with JSW Sports and sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the event will feature a world-class field comprising seven top international throwers and five Indian athletes, including Chopra himself.

Apart from Konecny, the confirmed international lineup includes two-time world champion Anderson Peters (Grenada), 2016 Olympic gold medallist Thomas Röhler (Germany), 2015 world champion Julius Yego (Kenya), Curtis Thompson (USA), Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil), and Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka).

The Indian contingent will feature Asian Championships silver medallist Sachin Yadav, Kishore Jena, Rohit Yadav, and Sahil Silwal.

Initially set to be held in Panchkula, the event has been relocated to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru due to lighting limitations at the original venue that affected live telecast capabilities.

The event, granted Category A status by World Athletics, is considered a ‘dream project' of Chopra and aims to establish India as a credible host of elite-level athletics events.

It had to be postponed following the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including several tourists.

According to the organisers, ticket prices will range from Rs 199 to Rs 9,999. Premium experiences include five corporate boxes, each accommodating 15 guests, priced at Rs 44,999. A special stand next to the thrower's runway is available for Rs 9,999, while another premium section in the North Upper Stand, just behind the runway, is priced at Rs 2,999.

