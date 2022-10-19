Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, NCP president Sharad Pawar, and newly-appointed BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar will meet over dinner here on Wednesday, BJP sources said.

Interestingly, the dinner meeting comes up on the eve of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) polls.

“Fadnavis, Pawar and Shelar (who heads Mumbai BJP unit) are meeting over dinner at Garware club in south Mumbai. The dinner meeting could be about the new body selection for the Mumbai Cricket Association,” sources said.

Polls for the five posts of office bearers, 9 councillors of the apex council, and two representatives for the general council of T-20, Mumbai, are scheduled to be held on October 20.

Milind Narvekar, the close aide of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad are also contesting the election and filed their nominations from the panel formed by Pawar and Shelar.

Narvekar is the secretary of the Thackeray-led faction while Awhad is one of the most trusted aides of Pawar in his party.

