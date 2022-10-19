Real Madrid will be aiming to continue their undefeated run when they travel to take on Elche in the latest round of La Liga 2022-23 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Manuel Martinez Valero Stadium in Elche on October 19, 2022 (late Wednesday night) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Elche vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Karim Benzema Wins Ballon d'Or 2022 After Leading Real Madrid to Champions League, La Liga Glory.

Real Madrid are coming off a brilliant victory over Barcelona in El Clasico and will be aiming to build on that. Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois also won big at the Ballon d'Or 2022 gala ceremony. Meanwhile, Elche are at the bottom of the table with zero wins so far and will be hoping to get something out of the game.

When is Elche vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Elche vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 match will be played at Manuel Martinez Valero Stadium in Elche. The game will be held on October 20, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Elche vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the Sports 18 to catch the Elche vs Real Madrid live action on their television sets. Fans in India can watch the match live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Elche vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

La Liga 2022-23 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and JioTV online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Elche vs Real Madrid clash.

