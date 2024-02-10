Lahore, Feb 10 (PTI): In the wake of the inconclusive results of the Pakistan general elections on Friday, the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board could carry significant implications.

The newly formed Board of Governors of the PCB, in accordance with its constitution, elected Mohsin Naqvi, the caretaker chief minister of Punjab, as its chairman for the next three years on February 6.

However, historical patterns suggest that a change in the country's leadership often leads to alterations in key positions within the PCB.

The country's Prime Minister is the patron-in-chief of the PCB and the chairman's post has always been a political appointment.

A political source revealed that Naqvi assumed the role of chairman through a clear understanding between influential stakeholders and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The agreement involved a commitment from these political entities not to replace the incumbent chairman.

"Naqvi was appointed as a long-term chairman due to his impressive administrative and governance abilities as the caretaker CM of Punjab," the source said.

"His nomination was put forward by the caretaker Prime Minister, Anwar ul Haq Kakar, after receiving assurances from the two major political parties that they would refrain from inserting their own candidate into the top position at the PCB."

However, with the surprising election results favoring Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Independent candidates backed by PTI securing a majority in parliament, the source said the situation has become intriguing for the PCB.

Even if PTI-backed Independents do not form the government and assume opposition roles, they could still exert influence over the election for the PCB chairman's post.

On the other hand, if the PML-N or PPP manage to form a coalition government, it remains to be seen whether they will adhere to their understanding with the establishment not to interfere in PCB affairs.

In December 2022, Imran Khan-appointed Ramiz Raza was sacked with about two years' left in his tenure by the country's then Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The past interim management committee of the PCB, led by Najam Sethi and Zaka Ashraf from December 2022 to January 2023, were both nominees of the PML-N and PPP.

Counting in 250 National Assembly seats concluded, and Independent candidates backed by Imran Khan's PTI, secured the lead with 99 seats. PML-N follows with 71, PPP with 53, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement with 17, while smaller parties claimed the remaining seats.

