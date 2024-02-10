Left-arm pace sensation Spencer Johnson is eyeing a place in Australia's T20 World Cup squad with a strong show in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this May. The 28-year-old, who was bought by Gujarat Titans for a whopping Rs 10 crores, is set to play the second T20I against West Indies at Adelaide Oval on Sunday. David Warner Shares Thoughts on Youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk, Says 'He Has a Clear Mind, Great to Have in the Team'.

"I'm just taking it in my stride, but when you sit back and think about it it's pretty ridiculous. I'm here now and just keep going. It would be nice to have a couple of performances for Australia, but the World Cup is still a long while away. And if I have a good IPL then there's every chance I could be in that World Cup squad." he was quoted as saying by 'Perth Now'.

Johnson, who has played one ODI and two T20Is for Australia so far, had taken 19 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 14.47 in a successful campaign in Big Bash League 2023-24.

"I think what I did in the Big Bash is hopefully going to be good enough. I can use the confidence from that finals series to go in and hopefully perform tomorrow night, and if I get the opportunity at Optus (Stadium in Perth) to perform there as well. I'm looking forward to the challenge, and I've got some confidence going into the game definitely." he said. AUS vs WI 2024: David Warner Surpasses Jos Buttler in List of Most Runs in T20I Cricket With Half-Century in 100th T20I Match.

The ICC T20 World Cup will be held in the Caribbean and the USA in June after the completion of the IPL.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)