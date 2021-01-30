New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Ministry of Power defeated Power CPSUs by 37 runs in a friendly T20 match of the Power Cup 21 here on Saturday.

Ministry of Power scored 159 runs in their stipulated 20 overs, while Power CPSU team finished with 122 runs.

Union Minister of Power R K Singh was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

"Sanjiv Nandan Sahai (Secretary) Power, led the Ministry of Power Team while R.S. Dhillon, CMD, PFC led the CPSU Power Team," a statement issued by NHPC said.

Abhay Kumar Singh, the CMD of NHPC had organized the event.

Besides Power Secretary, the Ministry of Power comprised Ashish Upadhyaya, Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, SKG Rahate, Additional Secretary along with other senior officers played for the Ministry. A K Singh, CMD, NHPC, Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC, K Sreekant, CMD, Powergrid, Shri KVS Baba, CMD, POSOCO were among those who played for the CPSU Power Team.

