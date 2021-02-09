Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) With a win and a runner-up finish in two starts under her belt this year, Pranavi Urs will start as favourite in the third leg of the Hero Women's Professional Golf Tour (WPGT), which starts at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club here on Wednesday.

Pranavi, runner-up behind Ridhima Dilawari in the opening leg and then winner in the second leg last month, will lead a big field that includes LET winner Diksha Dagar, who plays her first event of 2021.

This is the third leg of the Hero WPGT Tour with a purse of Rs 10 lakh and the total field is 37, the highest ever in its history, indicating the growing strength of professional women golfers in India. The event includes six amateurs.

Ridhima is also in the fray, as is Amandeep Drall, who still leads the combined 2020-21 Hero Order of Merit.

Amandeep, who won the eighth leg of the 2020 season and then finished runner-up in the ninth and last leg, has seen a dip in form. She was ninth in both first and second legs of 2021 last month, and would be hoping to get back to her best.

The Bakshi sisters -- Hitaashee, who was second in the second leg, and Jahanvi will put up a strong claim, while seasoned Vani Kapoor, winless for a long time, is also in the field.

Astha Madan, who played a few LET events last year, and past winners Gauri Karhade and Neha Tripathi also feature in the field.

Of the six amateurs in the field, Sneha Singh has already tasted victory on the pro Tour while still being an amateur. The other amateurs are Avani Prashanth, Khushi Hooda, Nayanika Sanga, Nishna Patel and Vidhatri Urs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)