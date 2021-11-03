Saarbrucken (Germany), Nov 3 (PTI) Indian shuttler HS Prannoy made a first round exit while compatriot Sourabh Verma advanced to the pre-quarterfinals after receiving a walkover in the HYLO Open Super 500 tournament here on Wednesday.

Prannoy went down 21-16 17-21 7-21 to lower ranked Irish shuttler Nhat Nguyen in the men's singles match that lasted 57 minutes.

Verma, on the other hand, received a walkover in his first round match against Max Weisskirchen of Germany.

The reason for the German's withdrawal was not known.

Verma will face the winner of the match between Canadian Brian Young and eight seed Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand in the round of 16.

Later in the day, sixth seed Kidambi Srikanth will take on Koki Watanabe of Japan while Subhankar Dey locks horns with Lee Dong Keun of South Korea.

In the women's singles, Aakarshi Kashyap will play Neslihan Yigit of Turkey in her opening round match.

