Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Former Indian pacer RP Singh said that Umran Malik, India's newest pace sensation has great pace and should be in the mix for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup if his side wants some genuine pace, but currently, he prefers Mohammed Siraj, finding him more skillful.

RP, one of the members of the expert panel of SA20, South Africa's domestic T20 league, held an interaction with the media on Thursday.

"The World Cup is too far. Umran has great speed, pace and he is using it well. He is improving his skill, though he is not at 100 per cent skill. So if you want a bowler who crosses the 150 mark while bowling in World Cup, he should definitely be in the mix. Pace is pace and it works when the wicket has no spark. Pace will shake the batter. How we nurture him is important. He has to be rested well, protected well but should also get to play regularly," said RP during the interaction.

"However currently, I prefer Siraj (Mohammed Siraj). He is more skilful. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are there and the team is built around them. Umran is currently number four for me," added the former pacer, who won T20 World Cup 2007 with the Indian team.

On having veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan in the mix for the 2023 WC, RP said that the emergence of new openers and batters' strike rate has made things tough for him.

"His (Shikhar) journey has been good. But somewhere, that strike rate is causing concern. And there are a lot of players who are emerging to take his spot as an opener, like Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad. While he is still doing well for his spot, I think chances of him being in the mix are less," said the pacer.

RP also said Shivam Mavi, a pacer from his state Uttar Pradesh has speed and inswingers, but pointed out that he needs to be able to deliver yorkers at will.

On whether Team India should move on from seniors in T20Is and become a completely young team, RP asserted the importance of a good mix of youth and experience.

"We used this tried and tested formula in 2007 and we won. We had youngsters, middle-level and senior players. Youngsters do not have the same game reading as seniors and that is what makes them important. Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir helped us out back then. Youngsters provide energy and deliver what seniors want. Such combination must be maintained, no juniors completely, no seniors completely either," said RP.

On South Africa's under-19 sensation Dewald Brevis, who is representing MI Cape Town in SA20 and his comparisons with Proteas legend AB de Villiers, RP said that Brevis still has a long way to go.

"You cannot compare with AB. He is a different breed. Whatever glimpses I could get of Brevis, he is dominant at square leg and cow corner," added the bowler.

Brevis rose to fame after an incredible ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022. He scored 506 runs in six innings at an average of 84.33, with two centuries and three fifties. Following this, he got to play in numerous T20 leagues worldwide, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), in which he scored 161 runs in seven innings at an average of 23 and strike rate of 142-plus.

On how SA20 is going to help South African cricket, RP said, "Leagues help in finding local talent. Along with local talent, the local crowds also attend the match, which is good. Players get to learn a lot in these leagues. In IPL, we got to play with likes of Adam Gilchrist and Andrew Symonds, which helped us."

RP Singh is a part of Viacom18 Sports' Expert Panel for SA20. All matches are live on JioCinema, Sports18-1, Sports18-1 HD, Sports18 Khel and Colors Tamil. (ANI)

