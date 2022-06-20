London [UK], June 20 (ANI): Chelsea Football Club on Monday announced that Bruce Buck, who has served as chairman since 2003, will be stepping down from his role effective June 30.

He will continue to support the club as a senior advisor.

During Buck's chairmanship, Chelsea solidified its position as one of the world's elite football clubs and a globally recognised brand followed by millions. In that time, the men's team earned 18 major trophies (more than any other English club) while Chelsea FC Women won 12 major trophies.

The Club also grew its commercial revenues significantly, established world-class training facilities at Cobham, and developed one of the best youth academies in football. In 2010, Buck, as Trustee and Chairman, helped establish The Chelsea FC Foundation, which supports a broad range of initiatives including increasing access to youth athletics, hosting education and employment programmes, and leading anti-discrimination campaigns.

"I am proud to have helped Chelsea realize great success on the pitch and make a positive impact in the community," said Buck.

"Now is the right time to step down and let new ownership build on the strong foundations we have in place. The owners have a compelling vision for Chelsea's future, and I look forward to helping them achieve it in this new role alongside our incredible staff, players, coaches and supporters."

"Bruce has led Chelsea Football Club to the highest levels of international and domestic football, while also developing one of the most active social responsibility projects in sport," said Todd Boehly, Chelsea Football Club co-controlling owner.

"We thank Bruce for his service and his commitment to the Club," he added.

Last month, Chelsea announced that the ownership transfer of the club to the consortium led by Todd Boehly has been completed.

The consortium also includes Hansjorg Wyss, founder of the Wyss Foundation, and Mark Walter, co-founder and CEO of Guggenheim Capital. Walter and Boehly are owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Los Angeles Sparks. The transaction has received all necessary approvals from The Government of the United Kingdom, The Premier League, and other authorities. (ANI)

