Barcelona continue to pursue the signing of Robert Lewandowski, who is still under contract at Bayern Munich. The Polish star has expressed his desire to leave but the Bundesliga outfit want the striker to see out his current deal. However, the Bavarians are coming around to the idea of letting the 33-year-old leave and have named their asking price. Robert Lewandowski Transfer News: Barcelona Prepare Improved Offer For Bayern Munich Striker.

According to a report from Sport, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are moving closer to reaching an agreement for Robert Lewandoski but the Bavarians are expecting a fee of around €50 million for the Poland international. Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane Deal Opens Doors for Robert Lewandowski To Join Barcelona.

Barcelona have been interested in signing Robert Lewandowski since the end of last season and even the striker has expressed his desire to join them. However, the Catalan outfit are yet to reach a complete agreement with Bayern Munich.

The Blaugranas are working under strict financial restrictions from La Liga and are looking to meet Bayern Munich's demand by paying the asking price in instalments. Barcelona are expected to propose a new bid in the coming days for the 33-year-old goal-scorer.

It is understood that Bayern Munich had rejected the Catalans' initial bid of €32m plus €5m in variables and are firm on their asking price. Barcelona are hoping that the Bundesliga side will lower their demands and are set to propose an improved offer of €40m plus variables for the Polish striker.

Despite the clubs not seeing eye to eye on the transfer fee, it is expected that they soon will reach an agreement over the deal. Robert Lewandowski's willingness to play for Barcelona and Bayern Munich signing Sadio Mane can play a crucial role in this.

