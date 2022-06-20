The race to sign Gabriel Jesus is reportedly heating with Tottenham Hotspur now having reportedly thrown in their hat in the ring. The Brazilian was said to have been in 'advanced talks' with Jesus over joining them this summer but now, things have turned out to be interesting with reports claiming that Spurs have also expressed interest in having the player's signature. If this report is to be believed, then it would deal a major blow to Arsenal's hopes of signing him since Tottenham would be able to offer Champions League football to the striker. Raheem Sterling Transfer News: Chelsea Target England and Manchester City Winger

The Brazilian is set to end his stay at Manchester City with the English champions having signed two forwards in Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez. With their arrival, Jesus' playing time could be significantly reduced and that's perhaps why he is on the lookout for a club where he could regularly feature in the starting XI. Arsenal desperately need a striker with them having lost both Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. They did renew Eddie Nketiah's contract but would need another top-class forward who could provide an edge in their attack.

Tottenham have already made two quality signings in Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma and would further aim to bolster their squad ahead of the next season.

