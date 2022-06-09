London [UK], June 9 (ANI): Premier League club Newcastle United have completed the permanent signing of fullback Matt Targett from Aston Villa.

The 26-year-old becomes the Magpies' first signing of the summer 2022 transfer window, signing a four-year deal at St. James' Park after his successful loan spell on Tyneside the last term.

Targett initially joined United on loan from Villa in January, impressing during his 16 appearances for Eddie Howe's side as they secured an 11th-placed finish in the Premier League.

The Eastleigh-born left-back began his career at Southampton - where he played 63 times, scoring once - and spent time out on loan at Fulham, where he won promotion from the Championship in 2018.

He joined Villa permanently in July 2019 and won the club's players' player of the season award after starting all 38 top flight games in 2020/21, before spending the second half of the following campaign on loan at Newcastle.

"I'm absolutely delighted to sign a four-year contract with this club," said Targett. "For me, it was an easy decision to make the loan permanent after the welcome I had from my fellow players, the staff, the supporters and the owners so I'm really happy to be here."

Head coach Howe added: "Matt had a fantastic impact after joining on loan in January and made a big contribution to some excellent team performances. He is a great lad and a top professional who undoubtedly makes us stronger so I'm delighted he sees his future here."

Earlier in the day, Newcastle also unveiled the club's new 2022/23 home shirt. Newcastle's latest design combines traditional elements of the club's memorable home kits together with modern touches, creating a classic black and white jersey that is inspired by the past and built for the future.

The elite 'pro' edition of the shirt, which will be worn by the first team on the pitch, features Castore's finest innovation technology with laser-cut ventilation at the underarms to keep players cool and focused during play. (ANI)

