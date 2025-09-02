Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 2 (ANI): With exactly one month to go, the Prime Volleyball League released the fixtures for Season 4 on Tuesday, which will run from October 2 to October 26.

The season begins with the host team, the Calicut Heroes, the champions of Season 3, taking on the Hyderabad Black Hawks on opening night and will conclude with the finals on October 26. This season features a 10-team line-up with the addition of the Goa Guardians, making it the biggest edition yet. Teams will be divided into two pools of five each. A total of 38 matches will be played, comprising 35 in the league stage. Each team will play four matches against teams in their own pool and three against teams from the opposing pool. The top 4 teams at the end of the league stage (irrespective of the pool) will qualify for the semi-finals. After over 21 matchdays, marked by back-to-back contests and doubleheaders, the league narrows down to the semifinals on October 24, with the title clash scheduled for October 26. Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director & Co-Founder of Baseline Ventures, said, as quoted from a press release by VPL, "Season 4 is our biggest season yet. With Goa Guardians joining the line-up, the league now has ten competitive teams, more international players, and a wider fan base. With Scapia as our partner, we are ready to power a league that raises the bar for volleyball in India." Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League, added, "The schedule has been built for drama. Double-headers, key rivalries, and a tight playoff window mean fans can expect action every single night. Volleyball has always had passionate support in India, and this season we want to take that energy to a whole new level."

Prime Volleyball League Pools:

Pool A: Goa GuardiansChennai BlitzKochi Blue SpikersBengaluru TorpedoesKolkata Thunderbolts

Pool B: Hyderabad Black HawksDelhi ToofansAhmedabad DefendersMumbai MeteorsCalicut Heroes. (ANI)

