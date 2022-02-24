Bhubaneswar, Feb 24 (PTI) Promising teenager Priya Mohan won the 200m gold for her second title while ace sprinter Dutee Chand pulled out of the event due to a niggle at the 81st All India Inter University Women's Athletics Championships that concluded here on Thursday.

The 18-year-old Karnataka athlete, representing the Bengaluru-based Jain University, won the 200m gold with a timing of 24.00 seconds, while Madhumita Deb of the hosts KIIT University finished second clocking 24.26s.

Preeti of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology Hisar, who had finished behind Dutee to win the silver in the 100m on the opening day, took the bronze medal.

For Priya, this was a shade below her best timing of 23.96s that had earned her a gold in the Indian U-20 Championships in Sangrur last year but with no Dutee in the fray, it was easy for her to clinch the top spot.

On Tuesday, Priya had become world season leader under-20 quarter-miler when she improved her personal best from 52.77s to 52.58s for the 400m gold.

She had clocked 52.77s while finishing fourth in the Under-20 World Championships in Nairobi last year.

On Wednesday, Priya had qualified for the 200m final with a timing of 24.46, while Dutee, representing hosts KIIT University, had clocked 24.52 seconds.

"She is suffering from a niggle and did not take the risk," said a local official about Dutee's pullout.

The 2019 World University Games gold medallist Dutee, who had won the 100m gold with a meet record of 11.44 seconds, was adjudged the 'Best Athlete' with 1114 points.

Meanwhile, Arathi R of University of Calicut set a meet record with a timing of 58.35s en route to winning the 400m hurdles gold.

Results:

200m: 1. Priya Mohan (24.00s; Jain University), 2. Madhumita Deb (24.26s, KIIT), 3. Preeti (24.51s, Guru Jambheshwar University).

800m: 1. Arpitha E B (2:07.24s; Bengaluru City University), 2. Pooja (2:07.64s; Lovely Professional University), 3. Sunita (2:08.22s; Himachal Pradesh University).

400m hurdles: 1. Arathi R (58.35s; University of Calicut), 2. Rupal (59.30s; Chaudhary Charan Singh University), 3. Gudiya (59.49s; Dr Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University).

5000m: 1. Komal Jagdale (16:04.75s; Savitribai Phule Pune University), 2. Bharti (16:06.74s), 3. Badho (16:14.60; both Maharshi Dayanand University).

4x100m relay: 1. Mangalore University (47.40s), 2. Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam (47.53s), 3. University of Madras (47.67s).

4x400m relay: 1. Punjabi University, Patiala (3:46.72s), 2. Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam (3:47.61s), 3. Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak (3:47.71s).

Long Jump: 1. Harshini Rana (6.11m; University of Madras), 2. Sruthi Lakshmi L (6.03m; Mangalore University), 3. Sandra Babu (6.00m; University of Madras).

Hammer Throw: 1. Surab Vedpathak (55.21m; Lovely Professional University), 2. Aakanksha Sandh (50.25m; Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University); 3. Sneha Jadhav (49.86m; Shivaji University).

Javelin throw: 1. Karishma Sani (52.58m; Mangalore University), 2. Pushpa Jakhar (49.05m, Maharaja Ganga Singh University), 3. Jyoti (46.72m; Chaudhary Devi Lal University).

Half Marathon: 1. KM Lakshmi (1:15:43.00s; Mangalore University), 2. Neetu Kumari (1:17:24.00s; Prof Rajendra Singh Raju Bhaiya University), 3. Divyanka (1:22:54.00s; Punjab University).

Team Championship: 1. Mangalore University (51 points), 2. University of Calicut, Kerala (36.5), 3. Lovely Professional University (34).

Best Athlete: Dutee Chand (1114 points).

