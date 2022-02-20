Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 20 (ANI): Following 132 matches in 60 consecutive matchdays, the league stage of Pro Kabaddi Season 8 has drawn to a close.

The league now enters the playoffs stage of the tournament with the top six teams - Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi K.C, UP Yoddha, Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru Bulls, and Puneri Paltan - battling it out to lift the coveted PKL trophy.

Also Read | Pakistan Cricketers Including Ahmad Shahzad and Shahid Afridi Condemn James Faulkner's 'Baseless' Comments on PCB and PSL.

With plenty of twists and turns, PKL Season 8 witnessed one of the most competitive seasons ever to the extent that it took till the last matchday of the League stages to determine the Top 6 teams that qualified for the Playoffs. The thrilling competition is certain to continue with all remaining matches being knockout fixtures. The Playoffs are set to take the stage on February 21st and February 23rd, and the grand finale will take centre stage on February 25th.

Mashal Sports, organizers of the Pro Kabaddi League, have ensured the continuity & completion of the league with matches on a daily basis without any break. This is inside the confines of a biosecure bubble in Bengaluru comprising of over 900+ individuals across players, coaches, teams & league staff. The health & safety of all stakeholders was the league's highest priority from Day 1.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Could Reportedly LEAVE Manchester United if the Club Fail To Qualify for Champions League.

Together with the support of the 12 franchises, the League has worked collectively to ensure top-notch quality on the mat, inside the bio-bubble that was created in complete compliance with relevant official guidelines.

Speaking about the Pro Kabaddi Season 8 Playoffs, Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports & League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, "This has truly been an exceptional season of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League. We were on a mission to ensure the completion of the tournament. We were not only successful in achieving that but have also achieved new levels of engagement with the fans. We have had quite a few challenges inside the stringent bio-bubble but overcame them along with the support of the 12 franchises."

"Safety and health of every individual inside the bubble was our top-most priority. I have no doubt that the upcoming Playoffs week and the finals will witness even more thrilling and exciting action as we aim to conclude a memorable Season 8, providing millions of fans across the country and around the globe with the best of kabaddi action they can ask for," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)