Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly be on the verge of leaving Manchester United should the club fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, according to reports. The Portuguese star has had a mild season so far on his return to Manchester United as the club have failed to live up to the expectations. A report on Sunday Mirror Sport claims that Manchester United would not stop Ronaldo from leaving if they fail to secure a top-four finish. Cristiano Ronaldo To Replace Harry Maguire As Manchester United Captain? Ralf Rangnick Denies Rumours

Ronaldo is Manchester United's highest scorer this season with 15 goals. Despite his efforts, Manchester United have had a hot and cold campaign. Currently, the Red Devils are fourth on the Premier League points table but they have to fight it out with fierce competition from Arsenal, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur. Also, according to reports, many in the United camp have come to the realisation that signing the 37-year old from Juventus in the summer was a mistake. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner looked set to be making a Premier League return--to Manchester City but United pulled things off quite late with Ronaldo returning to Old Trafford for his second stint with the club. Marcus Rashford Reacts to Rumours of Rift Between Him and Cristiano Ronaldo on Social Media

Despite Ole Gunnar Solksjaer being sacked following a string of poor results, Manchester United have made little progress under Ralf Rangnick and a top-four finish now seems the only realistic target for them--something that can help the club financially and also attract other players in the summer transfer window. Also, if Ronaldo leaves Manchester United, it would leave a huge hole in their attack. It would be interesting to see how things develop from here on.

