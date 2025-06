Paris, Jun 12 (AP) Just weeks after winning the Champions League for the first time in its history, Paris Saint-Germain's eyes are now fixed on FIFA's shiny new Club World Cup.

The newly-crowned European champion can add the world title to a trophy haul that also included a French league and cup double this season.

Also Read | ICC Hall of Fame 2025: List of Inductees Including MS Dhoni.

“We want to finish the season in style with the cherry on the cake,” coach Luis Enrique said.

PSG had already qualified for the rebooted Club World Cup in the United States, but its Champions League triumph may still have come as a relief to FIFA.

Also Read | IND-W vs ENG-W 2025: Radha Yadav Named Replacement for Injured Shuchi Upadhyay for India Women's Tour of England.

That's because, while the winner of the bumper tournament will officially be crowned the best club soccer team in the world, there are some notable absentees from the 32-team roster.

Some big names are missingThe Club World Cup will be without the champion of the most popular league in the world — the Premier League — given Liverpool's failure to meet the qualifying criteria.

The same goes for Barcelona and Napoli -- champions of Spain and Italy, respectively.

No place either for current Asian champion Al-Ahli from Saudi Arabia or Pyramids — the African champion from Egypt.

FIFA likely breathed a sigh of relief then when PSG and Inter Milan advanced to the final of the Champions League, with both teams having already secured their place at the Club World Cup via ranking points for recent runs in Europe's top club competition. Had either of the losing semifinalists — Barcelona or Arsenal — gone on to lift the trophy, then the flagship new tournament would have been without the reigning champion of Europe as well.

The qualifying criteria were based on winners of continental trophies in the four years prior to the tournament, but not including the season directly before it.

That's why Chelsea — Champions League winner in 2021 — has a seat at the table despite finishing fourth in the Premier League last month. Chelsea is arriving at the Club World Cup with a new team, coach and even owners since it won the Champions League four years ago.

The club is one of 12 from Europe, including stellar names like Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Inter and Juventus.

South American clubs are Europe's top rivalsSome of Latin America's biggest teams are in the tournament — including reigning Copa Libertadores champion Botafogo from Brazil. Three other Brazilian teams have qualified: Palmeiras, Flamengo and Fluminense.

Argentina's famous rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors will also be there — and are expected to be backed by thousands of fans traveling to the U.S.

It is the Latin American contingent that likely will likely present the biggest challenge to the European teams.

“Everyone wants to compete — the question is how you prepare to win, to try to win. That's what challenges me,” said Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate head coach. “I want to win. I don't want to just go and see what happens.”

Will it work?FIFA president Gianni Infantino believes the tournament is what the sport has been waiting for — a world championship for club soccer.

“For the first time in history, the 32 best clubs in the world will compete in a tournament to determine finally who is the best club in the world,” he said this week.

In its previous format, which involved a mini-tournament of just seven teams instead of 32, it never fully captured global interest. Played in the middle of the season for Europe's top leagues, it had the feel of an exhibition, rather than a serious tournament. European teams dominated the modern era, winning all but one of the last 17 editions.

The new format will be a much more exacting examination of the eventual winner — not least because there are so many teams from Europe, but also because there has been a marked drive to improve levels in countries like the U.S. and Saudi Arabia following a slew of star signings such as Lionel Messi, who has transformed Inter Miami.

Eye-catching matches

================

PSG vs. Atletico Madrid, June 15, Los Angeles

It will be an early test for PSG against Atletico. This is the type of match that could grace the later stages of any Champions League campaign between two of Europe's finest.

Chelsea vs. LAFC, June 16, Atlanta

LAFC got in through the back door via a playoff against Club America of Mexico and its reward is an opening game against two-time Champions League winner Chelsea.

Real Madrid vs. Al-Hilal, June 18, Miami

The anticipation around this one would have been so much more intense had Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal not released Neymar in January, but it still has other star signings like striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. Madrid has a new coach in Xabi Alonso, who can get off to a flying start by winning the world title.

PSG vs. Botafogo, June 19, Los Angeles

Champions League winner against the reigning Copa Libertadores champion. This is the type of match that would have been the final in the tournament's previous guise — the best of Europe vs. the best of Latin America.

Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors, June 20, Miami

Two soccer giants from different continents clash at the Hard Rock Stadium. This is what this tournament is all about. Expect an electric atmosphere with Boca's fans likely to massively outnumber those cheering on German champion Bayern.

Juventus vs. Manchester City, June 26, Orlando

City may have relinquished its Premier League title and ended the season empty-handed for the first time eight years, but there's still chance for Pep Guardiola to salvage the campaign with the world title. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)