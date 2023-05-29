Seville (Spain), May 29 (AP) Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico was hospitalized with a head injury after being hit by a loose horse in an accident in Spain.

The player's representatives said in a statement that the accident happened near the southern Spanish city of Seville on Sunday, where Rico used to play for Sevilla.

“Sergio is in good hands, fighting to recover,” the statement said, adding that the next 48 hours will be important to determine the progress of his recovery.

The statement said Rico had just arrived from France and was headed to a mass with his relatives when the accident happened.

Earlier media reports said Rico was horse-riding at the time of the accident.

French champion PSG said it “remains in constant contact with his loved ones.” PSG won the French league on Saturday.

Several clubs and players sent messages of support for the 29-year-old Spanish keeper. (AP) AM

