London [UK], May 28 (ANI): On the final day of the Premier League 2022/23 season, Leeds United and Leicester City fell from grace as both teams along with Southampton were relegated from the PL on Sunday.

Leicester City stayed outside of the relegation zone for majority of the time period as Everton struggled to find a breakthrough. However, Abdoulaye Doucoure's 57th-minute goal took the Toffees out of the danger zone at the cost of Leicester. They managed hung on to their lead till the final minute of the game and secured their 70th consecutive season of top-flight football.

After ensuring their survival, Everton's Conor Coady described it as the hardest season of his life.

"Relief. It's becoming a bit of a thing, we don't want to make it a thing, we need to improve and reset. It's been the hardest season of my life, and finally, we're there now. A lot of relief. We had a plan, we were focusing on ourselves. I actually thought we played really well considering the circumstances. You don't want to be part of this giant of a football club going down. We reiterated that all season. We're not, but now what we've got to do is not make this a common theme. This club has to rise and get better now," Conor Coady said after the match as quoted by Premier League.

On the other hand, with another relegation, The Foxes set an unwanted record as they equalled the most relegations from the English top flight (12), along with Birmingham City.

"It's a fall from grace, isn't it? Winning it and only seven years on getting relegated. They can look at themselves in the mirror today, they did their job, but obviously the other games this season, the league table never lies. Very disappointing for them," Michael Owen said after the match as quoted by Premier League.

With Nottingam Forest ending their season with a draw and Everton registering a win Leeds Untied were automatically relegated from the top flight football. (ANI)

