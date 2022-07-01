Paris, Jul 1 (AP) French champion Paris Saint-Germain made its first signing of the offseason by bringing in midfielder Vitinha from Portuguese side Porto.

PSG said the 22-year-old Portugal international has signed a five-year contract until 2027. No financial details were given in the club's statement but Vitinha reportedly cost PSG 40 million euros ($42 million).

He is seen as an eventual replacement for PSG's 29-year-old Italy midfielder Marco Verratti.

Vitinha joined two-time European champion Porto at age 11 and made his professional debut in 2020.

He was loaned to English Premier League side Wolverhampton during the 2020-21 season, making 19 league appearances and 22 overall for Wolves.

Vitinha has played three times for Portugal. (AP)

