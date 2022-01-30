Karachi [Pakistan], January 30 (ANI): A fiery opening spell from Naseem Shah and an impressive half-century by Ahsan Ali scripted a dominating eight-wicket win for Quetta Gladiators over Karachi Kings.

Naseem Shah provided his team a terrific start after his captain's decision to bowl with two wickets in his first two balls of the match, which were in the fourth over.

He bowled Lewis Gregory right after the completion of powerplay, and returned in the death to account for Mohammad Ilyas and Imad Wasim to become Quetta Gladiators first bowler to record a five-wicket haul and bowl out the opposition for a meagre 113 in 17.3 overs.

Ahsan stroked a breezy 57 not out off 43 - hitting eight fours - as Quetta Gladiators strolled to the target with 25 balls spare.

Sohail Tanvir (two for 29) made his experience count upfront with the wickets of Sharjeel Khan and Joe Clarke that left Karachi Kings reeling at 18 for two at the completion of the third over.

Brief score: Karachi Kings 113/10 (Babar Azam 32, Imad Wasim 26; Naseem Shah 5-20) vs Quetta Gladiators 114-2 (Ahsan Ali 57*, Will Smeed 30; Mohammad Imran 1-23) (ANI)

