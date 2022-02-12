Lahore [Pakistan], February 12 (ANI): Lahore Qalandars on Friday brought an end to Multan Sultans' unbeaten run in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven in the 17th fixture of the tournament played at the Gaddafi Stadium.

An outstanding bowling effort led by Zaman Khan's three-for ensured a 52-run win for the Qalandars.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in PSG vs Rennes, Ligue 1 2021-22?.

Sultans opted to bowl first after winning the toss, Qalandars opener Fakhar Zaman (player of the match) continued his outstanding run with the bat in the tournament with another 50 plus contribution.

The left-hander hit five fours and two sixes in his 60 off 37 balls which took his runs tally to 416 (most in the ongoing season).

Also Read | India Women vs New Zealand Women 1st ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND-W vs NZ-W Cricket Match Free Live Telecast in India?.

Fakhar added 86 for the second-wicket with Kamran Ghulam who contributed 42 off 38 balls (six fours). The seasoned Qalandars batter Mohammad Hafeez posted his highest score of the ongoing season, the right-hander upped the ante in the death overs after a slow start as he slammed three sixes and one four in his 29-ball 43.

Phil Salt provided the finishing touch to the Qalandars 182 for four total with an unbeaten 26 off 13 balls (two fours, one six). Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani and Abbas Afridi took a wicket apiece for the Sultans.

Qalandars bowling unit comfortably defended their 182-run total as Sultans endured a batting failure for the first time in the tournament.

Despite the loss, Sultans retain their top position on the points table with 12 points from seven games, Qalandars have now surged to the second spot with eight points (four wins) in six games. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)