Karachi, May 8 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to reschedule Thursday's PSL match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi after Indian military strikes in the country in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

The T20 league, which features six franchises and is in its final stages, is currently being staged at the Pindi Stadium.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board, in consultation with all the stakeholders, has decided to reschedule tonight's HBL PSL X match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings. The PCB will announce the revised date in due course,” the cricket board said in a media statement.

The Indian armed forces launched precision missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including the strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke. The strikes were in response to the attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down.

