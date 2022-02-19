Lahore [Pakistan], February 19 (ANI): Mir Hamza produced his T20 career-best bowling spell as Karachi Kings finally ended their losing streak in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with a 22-run win over Lahore Qalandars.

Kings who had lost all eight of their season matches had Hamza and the rest of the bowlers to thank for salvaging a victory for the franchise (2020 winners) at long last despite a below-par first innings score of 149 on Friday.

In their 150-run chase, Qalandars never quite recovered from the early loss of the prolific Fakhar Zaman (1) - the tournament's highest run-getter and kept losing wickets at regular intervals as the Kings bowlers squeezed the scoring rate.

Mohammad Hafeez (33 off 24, four fours) looked comfortable at the crease but departed to a run-out that pegged back Qalandars. David Weise (31 off 23, two fours, one six) and Harry Brook (26) revived the Qalandars chase with a 55-run sixth-wicket partnership.

Qalandars needed 31 off the last two overs. Hamza, who had earlier dismissed both openers, bowled a sensational penultimate over in which he accounted for both Weise and Brook and conceded only a six to Weise to help Kings strengthen their grip.

Chris Jordan removed Rashid Khan and Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi was run out as the home side finished at 127 for nine in their 20 overs.

Despite the loss, Qalandars remain second on the six-team points table with 10 points from eight games (five wins, three defeats). They still have a real chance of finishing behind Sultans at the number two spot which will provide them the cushion of an extra play-offs match.

Kings will play the Quetta Gladiators in their tenth and last match on Sunday. (ANI)

