Mohali, Jul 15 (PTI) Punjab FC on Tuesday announced the signing of defender Bijoy Varghese from Inter Kashi for the upcoming season of Indian Super League.

The 25-year-old centre back has signed a contract until 2028 with the Shers.

Also Read | SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match in Colombo.

Bijoy joined Kerala Blasters in the 2021-22 season and was part of the side that finished runners-up that year. He then joined I-League franchise Inter Kashi on loan in the 2023-24 season and made 10 appearances in the 2024-25 season.

"I'm really excited to be joining Punjab FC and looking forward to this new chapter in my career. There's strong competition for defensive spots here in the club, which is great for my growth and will push me to give my best every day," Bijoy said.

Also Read | Lance Klusener Reinstated As Durban's Super Giants' Head Coach Ahead of SA20 2026 Season.

"I'm confident that I can contribute to the team's objectives with my experience and commitment, and I can't wait to get started with the squad."

Bijoy was born in Pulluvila, a coastal village in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram, and took up the sport under the influence of his three older brothers who were football players themselves.

He started his youth career at local side, Kovalam FC before moving to Sports Authority of India. He has represented Kerala in various youth levels and was also part of the Khelo India Youth Games champions side in 2019 from where he was scouted to Kerala Blasters.

"He is a talented defender who brings valuable experience from both the ISL and I-League," Nikolaos Topoliatis, Technical Director of Punjab FC, said.

"His signing is in line with our philosophy of building a strong pool of young Indian players and maintaining good squad depth. We believe he will add quality to our backline and grow further within our system. I wish him the best of luck in the upcoming seasons."

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)