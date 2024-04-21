Mullanpur, Apr 21 (PT) Punjab Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Titans replaced Spencer Johnson with Azmatullah Omarzai while Punjab did not make any changes to their playing eleven from previous outing.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans : Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill(c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Warrier, Mohit Sharma.

Punjab Kings: Sam Curran (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

