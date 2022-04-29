Pune, Apr 29 (PTI) Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Punjab did not make any changes from the previous game while Lucknow brought in Avesh Khan in place of Manish Pandey.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (w), KL Rahul (c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.

