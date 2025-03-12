Mohali (Punjab) [India], March 12 (ANI): Punjab cricket celebrated yet another proud moment on Wednesday by emerging victorious in the highly anticipated clash between the Col C K Nayudu Trophy winners and the Rest of India at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium.

This remarkable achievement comes after Punjab's title-winning campaign in the Col C K Nayudu Trophy, further solidifying the team's excellence in domestic cricket.

Punjab's success in this match was driven by exceptional individual performances, with the batting unit rising to the occasion. Harnoor Singh led the charge with a magnificent 161, showcasing immense patience and stroke play. Rahul Kumar played a vital knock of 125, anchoring the innings with great composure.

Ritham Satyavan's brilliant 157 further strengthened Punjab's total, underlining his ability to perform under pressure. Contributions from Krish Bhagat (62) and Salil Arora (60) provided crucial stability to Punjab's innings, ensuring a formidable team performance that played a decisive role in the outcome of the match.

On this occasion, PCA Secretary Dilsher Khanna extended his heartfelt congratulations to the team, coaches, and support staff for their unwavering efforts.

"This victory is a moment of immense pride for Punjab cricket. Winning the Col C K Nayudu Trophy was an outstanding achievement, and to follow it up with a commanding performance against the Rest of India speaks volumes about the talent and dedication of our players. I congratulate the entire team, the coaches, and everyone involved in this journey. Their hard work and discipline have brought great honor to Punjab, and we are confident that they will continue to scale new heights in the future," Khanna said, as quoted from a press release by PCA.

With this successive triumph, Punjab continues to strengthen its reputation in Indian domestic cricket. The Punjab Cricket Association remains committed to nurturing talent and providing the best possible platform for players to achieve excellence. (ANI)

