Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI): Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to personally invite him to her wedding.

Sindhu is set to marry Venkata on December 22.

She visited the Chief Minister at his residence in Undavalli, presenting him with the wedding invitation card. Sindhu also met Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at the camp office in Mangalagiri, extending her invitation in person. She was accompanied by her father, P.V. Ramana, and had a cordial interaction with the Deputy Chief Minister.

Earlier on Saturday, Sindhu invited Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to her wedding.

She also recently extended an invitation to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Following this, Tendulkar shared his sentiments on social media.

"In badminton, the score always starts with 'love,' and your beautiful journey with Venkata Datta Sai ensures it continues with 'love' forever! Thank you for personally inviting us to be a part of your big day. Wishing you both a lifetime of smashing memories and endless rallies of joy! @Pvsindhu1," Tendulkar wrote in a post on X.

On the sporting front, Sindhu recently ended her Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour title drought of over two years by defeating China's Wu Luo Yu in the finals of the Syed Modi India International badminton tournament in Lucknow.

In a match lasting 47 minutes, Sindhu triumphed over Luo Yu 21-14, 21-16 in straight games. This victory marked her first BWF World Tour title since the Singapore Open in July 2022, a BWF Super 500 tournament. The Syed Modi India International is a BWF Super 300 tournament. In 2023 and 2024, Sindhu reached the finals of the Spain Masters and Malaysia Masters but fell short of clinching the titles. (ANI)

