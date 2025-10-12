Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 12 (ANI): Bengaluru Torpedoes are set to continue their impressive run in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League (PVL) powered by Scapia, after securing their third consecutive victory with a hard-fought 13-15, 17-15, 15-9, 15-12 win over Kochi Blue Spikers at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

The Torpedoes will now take on Chennai Blitz tomorrow in what promises to be a high-octane clash, as both sides aim to assert their dominance early in the season, according to a release from PVL.

Against Kochi, Bengaluru once again showed its trademark resilience after conceding the opening set. Led by captain and setter Matt West, who was named Player of the Match, the Torpedoes fought back strongly.

Joel Benjamin and Jalen Penrose provided sharp attacking options, while Nitin Minhas's monster block at a super point and Sethu TR's super serve highlighted the team's depth. The win underlined Bengaluru's ability to stay composed under pressure and turn the momentum at critical moments.

Speaking ahead of the Chennai clash, captain Matt West said, "The team is showing a lot of belief right now. Winning three in a row has boosted our confidence, but we know Chennai are a tough side with quality players. Our focus is on sticking to the basics, serving well, defending together and staying calm. If we do that, we can carry this momentum forward."

Chennai Blitz have had an experienced rollercoaster start to their season. They pulled off a memorable five-set win over the Goa Guardians, where Jerome Vinith starred with a Player of the Match performance, supported by Luiz Felipe Perotto and Tarun Gowda K., with decisive super serves. However, their campaign has also seen setbacks, including a straight-set defeat at the hands of Kolkata Thunderbolts.

For Bengaluru, tomorrow's clash is a chance to extend their winning streak and solidify their place among the front-runners of PVL 2025. Chennai will look for an opportunity to rebound quickly and rediscover its rhythm to climb the standings.

With both sides bringing firepower and determination, fans can expect a gripping contest when Bengaluru Torpedoes and Chennai Blitz face off tomorrow evening at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. (ANI)

