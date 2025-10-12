Women's Super League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Chelsea Women are leading the points table in the Women’s Super League with 13 points from 5 matches played. Their only blemish in this new campaign has been the draw with Manchester United in their previous domestic game and they will hope for a quick return to winning ways in this London Derby. Opponents Tottenham Hotspur are third in the points table and could leapfrog them to the top spot should they secure a win, which sets up for a feisty encounter. Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur starts at 4:30 PM IST. Brazilian Model Anna Silva Calls Real Madrid Footballer Vinicius 'Sex Maniac', Alleges Los Blancos Star of Sending Her Inappropriate Pictures.

Chelsea will opt for a 3-4-2-1 formation with Aggie Beever-Jones as their focal point in attack. Guro Reiten and Alyssa Thompson will look to use their pace and trickery to create chances out wide for the hosts. Oriane Jean-François will orchestrate the play from central midfield, while Sjoeke Nüsken and Maika Hamano can push forward to support the forward play.

Cathinka Tandberg will shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility for Spurs and heads into this game on the back of a winner scored against Brighton. Bethany England will feature in the no 10 role and should slot in behind the central striker. Jessica Naz and Olivia Holdt will be deployed on the wings for the visitors.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, Women's Super League 2025-26 Details

Match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, Women's Super League 2025–26 Date Sunday, October 12 Time 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Kingsmeadow, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details Barclays Women's Super League YouTube (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, Women's Super League 2025–26? Check Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea lock horns in the WSL 2025-26 (Women's Super League) on Sunday, October 12. The Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur WSL 2025-26 match is set to be played at Kingsmeadow in London and it will start at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, Women's Super League 2025–26?

Unfortunately, there will be no Women's Super League live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur WSL 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel. For Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Women's Super League 2025-26 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, Women's Super League 2025–26?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option to watch the Women's Super League 2025-26. Those on the lookout for Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Women's Super League 2025-26 live streaming can watch it on the Barclays Women's Super League YouTube channel for free. It will be a quality game of football with both sides likely to cancel each other out at the end of ninety minutes.

