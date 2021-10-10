Dubai, Oct 10 (PTI) Invited to bat, Delhi Capitals scored a challenging 172 for five against Chennai Super Kings in the first Qualifier of the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Prithvi Shaw top-scored with a 34-ball 60, which was laced with seven fours and three sixes while captain Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer contributed 51 not out and 37 respectively.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of CSK bowlers with figures of 2/29 while Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo and Moeen Ali took a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals: 172 for 5 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 60, Rishabh Pant 51 not out; Josh Hazlewood 2/29).

