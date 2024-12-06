Dubai [UAE], December 6 (ANI): The third season of the International League T20 is set to begin, with star West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran among the players ready to shine as MI Emirates start their title defence on Saturday, January 11, in Dubai. The tournament has garnered global attention for its competitive nature and as a platform for UAE players to develop their skills. Pooran, who led MI Emirates to victory last season, is eager to make an impact once again.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Pooran said, "It's nice to be back for the third season of the DP World ILT20. We're really looking forward to this season. We're hoping to do our best again this year and try to retain the title, but there's a lot of hard work ahead for me and the team to make that happen."

Reflecting on the competition's intensity, the dynamic left-hander added, "Each year, the quality of the tournament keeps improving. The DP World ILT20 is doing a better job every single year. I think competitiveness is important, and it feels like international cricket with nine overseas players and two UAE guys."

Pooran also emphasised the league's contribution to nurturing cricketing talent in the UAE. "Tournaments like this are crucial for developing UAE cricketers. It's a fantastic opportunity for them to learn from some of the best in the business," he said.

As the second-highest run-scorer last season, Pooran smashed 31 sixes and scored 354 runs in ten innings at an impressive average of 50.57 and a strike rate of 170. On replicating his performance this season, he remarked, "It's obviously challenging. Every year, every competition brings new challenges. Preparation begins over the Christmas period. I'm working on getting my body back in shape, hitting a lot of balls, and getting my mind in the right place. When January comes, hopefully, I'll have some luck on my side. You play each game on its merit--every game is a new opportunity, and it's about doing what the team needs. So, let's see how the new season goes."

Another key player for MI Emirates last season was UAE's Muhammad Waseem, whose aggressive batting earned him the title of the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament. Waseem, the ILT20 Season 1 and Season 2 Blue Belt Winner for Best UAE Player, tallied 321 runs in 12 innings, showcasing his talent and consistency. Pooran lauded Waseem, highlighting him as a symbol of UAE's cricketing potential.

"There are a lot of talented players in the UAE. I've played with Waseem over the years, and he has been incredible right from when he got his chance. He seized that opportunity, and he's been brilliant for us with MI in both seasons. He's one of my favourites, for sure. I hope he continues to do great things for himself and his family," Pooran stated.

Signing off with a message for the fans, the 29-year-old expressed his gratitude, saying, "We have passionate fans, not just here but in India and across the world. Hopefully, we can keep putting smiles on their faces and bring more titles to them."

The third season of the ILT20 will take place from January 11 to February 9, 2025. (ANI)

