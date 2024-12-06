The upcoming WWE SmackDown is the Survivor Series Fallout show after the last PLE of 2024 was concluded on November 30 at the Rogers Arena. The December 6th episode of Smackdown will be broadcast live from the Target Centre in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States of America. This week SmackDown will see the Women's US Title tournament matches. Earlier, Bayley, Michin, and Chelsea Green advanced to the semi-finals after defeating their opponents in the first round. WWE RAW Results Today, December 2: CM Punk Brawls With Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre Returns, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods Reunite on New Day's 10th Anniversary, Women's IC Title Tournament Kicks Off and Other Monday Night Raw Results and Highlights.

Triple Threat Action Between Noami, Tiffany Stratton, and Elektra Lopez

Star wrestlers Noami, Tiffany Stratton, and Elektra Lopez will be competing with each other in a triple-threat match in the Women's US Championship tournament. The triple threat between Noami, Tiffany Stratton, and Elektra Lopez is the last match of the ongoing tournament's first round.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs Kevin Owens

Cody Rhodes, who is the WWE's undisputed champion, is putting his title on the line against Kevin Owens next week. The two-star wrestlers will fight with each other for the title at the main event. Last week, Cody and Owens engaged in a war of words, but there was no physical altercation. There is a possibility Owens might attack the WWE Undisputed champion on this week's show. WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 Results: Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Usos Register Commanding Win Over Solo Sikoa's Bloodline; Rhea Ripley With Final Laugh, Title Holders Win Respective Matches Barring LA Knight.

Survivor Series: War Games Fallout

As discussed above, this week's SmackDown episode is the fallout show from Survivor Series 2024 PLE. The December 6th episode will see developments that happened during the Survivor Series. The winners from the PLE might celebrate, whereas those who lost at the PLE would be planning for their next move.

