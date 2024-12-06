Al-Nassr will be back in action in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 as they take on Al-Ittihad in a very crucial encounter. Al-Ittihad are currently at the top of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 league table. With 33 points from 12 matches, they are two points clear of second placed Al-Hilal and eight points clear of third placed Al-Nassr. Al-Nassr are not in the best of forms as they have lost two of their last four games. Their pursuit of winning the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 is getting slimmer gradually as they keep lagging behind. To change their fortunes they have to defeat Al-Ittihad and close down the gap to some extent. Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture Win Hearts As He Spends Quality Time With Young Footballers, Al-Nassr Star Also Calls Saudi Arabia's Bid For FIFA World Cup 2034 'Inspiring' (See Post).

Al-Ittihad have made a remarkable resurgence in the Saudi Pro League, rising from multiple bottom-half finishes between 2018 and 2020 to becoming title contenders in three of the last four seasons. After coming close in 2020-21 and 2021-22 with third and second-placed finishes, they won the title in 2022-23. After the failure in the 2023-24 season, coach Marcelo Gallardo has been sacked, with Laurent Blanc taking over as new manager. They also showed intent in the transfer market, signing the likes of Moussa Diaby, Houssem Aouar, Steven Bergwijn. Things have worked very good so far, as they have now made it to the top of the points table and they will want to retain it with a win over an out of form Al-Nassr.

When Is Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr will take on table toppers Al-Ittihad away from home in what promises to be a blockbuster clash in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Friday, December 6. The Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr match will be played at King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and it starts at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024 Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League in India. Fans in India are likely to find the live telecast viewing option of the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. For the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr online viewing option, read below. MrBeast Adds IShowSpeed and Cristiano Ronaldo Into WhatsApp Group Chat, Streamer's First Message To Footballer Goes Viral (See Pics and Video).

Is Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024, Live Online Streaming Available?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for the Sony Sports Network will provide Saudi Pro League 2024-25 live streaming online for fans in India. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. It will be a quality game of football but Al-Ittihad will have the advantage of a better form.

