Centurion [South Africa], December 31 (ANI): South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi praised compatriot Quinton de Kock for giving his family priority over playing in the longest format of the game.

De Kock on Thursday announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect. Cricket South Africa (CSA) said De Kock has cited his intentions to spend more time with his growing family for the timing and reason for his relatively early retirement from the format.

Also Read | Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

The wicket-keeper batter and his wife, Sasha, are anticipating the imminent birth of their first-born child in the coming days.

"All the best to Quinny and Sasha for the start of their new journey. Wishing you both loads of happiness and amazing moments with your little princess. #FamilyFirst...and offcourse Quinny will still be around to dominate and smack that white ball all over the park," Shamsi tweeted.

Also Read | 50,000 Lewis Hamilton Fans Sign a Petition Asking FIA To Overturn Results of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021.

Twenty-nine-year-old De Kock made his Proteas Test debut against Australia in Gqeberha in 2014. In 54 matches, he amassed 3 300 runs with a high score of 141 not-out, at an average of 38.82 and strike rate of 70.93. He also has six centuries and 22 half-centuries under his belt.

"This is not a decision that I have come to very easily. I have taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what needs to take priority in my life now that Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and look to grow our family beyond that," De Kock said in a statement.

"My family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be able to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives," he added.

The former Test captain's talent as a wicketkeeper set him apart on the world stage, with 232 dismissals, including 221 catches and 11 stumpings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)