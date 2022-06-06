Bengaluru, Jun 6 (PTI) Bengaluru-born Akhil Rabindra ended round two of the European GT4 Series with a P5 and P7 finish at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet near Marseille in France.

Akhil, representing Racing Spirit of Leman, is now placed third in the overall drivers' standings in the silver category with a total of 46 points to his kitty.

Racing Spirit of Leman is leading the overall team standings with a total of 81 points.

Akhil, driving the Aston Martin Vantage GT4, began his campaign for the weekend on a positive note as he along with his teammate T Canning had a P2 and P7 finish in qualifications 1 and 2 in the silver category.

With a total time of 1:01:37.686s from 25 laps, Akhil and his teammate finished P5 in Race 1. Race 2 saw the duo finish P7 in the silver category, taking a total time of 1:02:38.381s from 27 laps.

"It was a tough day for us today, but we gave our best and I think while we aren't happy with our results today but I am happy that the car is responding well and that gives me a lot of confidence for around 3 at Misano next month," said Akhil after the race.

Both the races at the Circuit Paul Ricard were won by ProSport Racing duo of M Ortmann and H Sasse.

