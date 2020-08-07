Silverstone, Aug 7 (AP) Racing Point was deducted 15 points in the Formula One constructors' championship and fined 400,000 euros ($470,000) Friday for using brake ducts based on those from last year's Mercedes cars.

The stewards ruled that Mercedes was the “principal designer” of the parts, and that Racing Point made only minor changes to computer design data it received from Mercedes.

Also Read | ENG 106/4 in 37 Overs |Pakistan vs England Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Ollie Pope Records Fifth Test Fifty.

Rival team Renault filed protests about the legality of the brake ducts, which were added to the “listed parts” under F1 rules for 2020. That means teams must design their own. Racing Point argued it was merely using information about the Mercedes parts to inform its own design.

Brake ducts have become increasingly elaborate in recent years as teams try to squeeze out every aerodynamic advantage they can find from the cars.

Also Read | Juventus vs Lyon, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Cristiano Ronaldo, Jason Denayer and Other Players to Watch Out in JUV vs LYN Football Match.

Racing Point uses customer engines from Mercedes and has admitted basing its 2020 car design on photographs of last year's Mercedes car. The similarities led to the Racing Point being nicknamed the “pink Mercedes” when it was first seen in testing ahead of the season.

Racing Point can appeal the ruling. The points deduction drops the team from fifth to sixth in the standings, below Renault. The ruling doesn't affect the points totals for Racing Point's drivers. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)