Dubai, Jan 17 (AP) Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland missed the cut and Rory McIlroy was forced to battle to make the weekend as the headline acts struggled at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Ewen Ferguson was taking full advantage.

Ferguson, a Scot ranked No. 141, shot 7-under 65 and was the unlikely leader by one stroke after the second round of the prestigious European tour event on Friday.

Ferguson jumped into the lead courtesy of a huge slice of fortune late in the day at the par-5 18th hole, where he overhit his second shot but saw the ball rebound off a big advertising board and back onto the green, settling 5 feet from the pin. He holed the eagle putt to move to 12 under for the week.

David Hillier of New Zealand, who is ranked No. 223, also shot 65 to be in second place and the only player within three strokes of Ferguson. No. 17-ranked Tyrrell Hatton (65) was in a three-way tie for third place on 8 under.

Rahm (77), a two-time major winner now playing on the breakaway LIV Golf circuit, and No. 8-ranked Hovland (73) were headed home early after a difficult two days at Emirates Golf Club, where changing winds, thick rough and testing pin placements made for tough conditions.

“I wouldn't say that there was anything that went well,” said Rahm, who has dropped to No. 31 in the rankings. “No part of the game today was even average to what I would like to feel.”

McIlroy will be hanging around but doesn't look to be in the form needed, especially with the putter, to win the tournament for a third straight year.

The No. 3-ranked Northern Irishman cut a forlorn figure over the final few holes, barely raising a smile even when making birdie at No. 18 to shoot 71 and be on 3-under par for the tournament.

McIlroy was nine strokes off the lead, having made only 39 feet of putts in his entire second round.

“A little frustrated,” McIlroy said. “But I thought the conditions were a little tricky.”

However, McIlroy was buoyed when reminded he was 10 strokes behind after 36 holes last year before going on to repeat as champion.

“I'd say the winning score isn't going to be much above what the leader is right now, especially the way the course is going to play over the weekend, and the way especially this golf course has played over the weekend the last couple years,” McIlroy said.

“The greens will continue to get a little bit firmer, and will put such a premium on putting it in the fairway and hitting a lot of greens. If I can focus on that over the weekend, get a couple of putts to drop, I think I've still got a decent chance.”

Ferguson is a three-time winner on the European tour, his most recent victory coming at the BMW International Open in July.(AP)

