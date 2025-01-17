Sri Lankan defenders did well in the third turn, managing to evade the Indian attackers but the latter eventually came up on top, attaining the 100-point mark for the first time in this Kho Kho World Cup 2025. Turn 3 ends and India continue to dominate.
The third turn has barely seen few minutes and India have already eliminated three batches of Sri Lankan defenders. What a performance this is by the hosts!
India have eliminated Sri Lanka's first batch of defenders in a little over 30 seconds! What a start this from India and Sri Lanka continue to be under pressure.
The second turn too has come to an end here and India still are way ahead of Sri Lanka in this match. The Indian defenders did well to evade Sri Lanka's attack in the second turn and with that, maintained their dominance. The highlight of this turn for Sri Lanka was them stopping India from attaining a dream run.
The Sri Lankan defenders have managed to eliminate the first batch of Indian defenders with just six seconds left on the clock for the hosts to get a dream run point.
India have gone past the 50-point mark in the first turn, showcasing dominance that they have throughout the tournament. The Sri Lankan defenders did not have any chance as the Indian attackers showed agility and made some strategic moves, ensuring that they remain in control of the match.
India have continued dominating this contest, tagging 12 defenders in just three minutes! Pratik Waikar and his team has been on fire and Sri Lanka need a turnaround from here big time if they are to bounce back.
India have raced to a lead of 18 points in a span of few minutes. Indian attackers have shown blistering speed from the outset leaving Sri Lanka in trouble.
The first batch of the Sri Lanka defenders have been eliminated in a space of just a minute. A good start for India.
India National Kho Kho Team vs Sri Lanka National Kho Kho Team Live Score Updates: On a high after ending the group stage unbeaten, India will look to continue their terrific form when they meet Sri Lanka in the quarterfinal on January 17. Pratik Waikar and his men have been unstoppable so far in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, registering victories over Nepal, Brazil, Peru and Bhutan to end the group stage right on top of the Group A standings. Barring the first game against Nepal where India was challenged a bit, the hosts have been ruthless and are expected to display that against Sri Lanka as well. India vs Sri Lanka Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Live Streaming Free Online: How to Watch IND vs SL Knockout Match on Mobile and TV Channel Telecast.
Iran, South Africa and Nepal have made it to the semifinals and Pratik Waikar and co will aim at reaching that stage as well. India have been superb while both attacking as well as defending and have only gotten better with every passing game. Sri Lanka on the other hand, won three out of four matches, having a score difference of 331. Beating Sri Lanka might not be easy but India, in red-hot form, are expected to pull off the victory and enter the semifinals. Kho Kho Rules and Regulations: All You Need to Know About the Sport As India Hosts Kho Kho World Cup 2025.
India vs Sri Lanka Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Squads:
India: Pratik Waikar (captain), Prabani Sabar, Mehul, Sachin Bhargo, Suyash Gargate, Ramji Kashyap, Siva Pothir Reddy, Aditya Ganpule, Gowtham M.K., Nikhil B, Akash Kumar, Subramani V., Suman Barman, Aniket Pote, S. Rokeson Singh. Standby: Akshay Bangare, Rajvardhan Shankar Patil, Vishwanath Janakiram.
Sri Lanka: Malwanalage Kumara, Wickramaatachchi Lakmal, Balakrishnan Sageedhan, Sarappulige Thisaramal, Lechchaman Siridaran, Hettiarachchige Jayashan, Marasinghage Chandrasiri, Ranhoti Kumarathunga, Muthunayakalage Hemantha, Kalu Premajayantha, Kahawalage Madushan, Lakmal Dissanayake, Manikkuge Dananjaya,Raththirange Marasingha,Samarappulige Thisaramal