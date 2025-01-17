India National Kho Kho Team vs Sri Lanka National Kho Kho Team Live Score Updates: On a high after ending the group stage unbeaten, India will look to continue their terrific form when they meet Sri Lanka in the quarterfinal on January 17. Pratik Waikar and his men have been unstoppable so far in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, registering victories over Nepal, Brazil, Peru and Bhutan to end the group stage right on top of the Group A standings. Barring the first game against Nepal where India was challenged a bit, the hosts have been ruthless and are expected to display that against Sri Lanka as well. India vs Sri Lanka Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Live Streaming Free Online: How to Watch IND vs SL Knockout Match on Mobile and TV Channel Telecast.

Iran, South Africa and Nepal have made it to the semifinals and Pratik Waikar and co will aim at reaching that stage as well. India have been superb while both attacking as well as defending and have only gotten better with every passing game. Sri Lanka on the other hand, won three out of four matches, having a score difference of 331. Beating Sri Lanka might not be easy but India, in red-hot form, are expected to pull off the victory and enter the semifinals.

India vs Sri Lanka Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Squads:

India: Pratik Waikar (captain), Prabani Sabar, Mehul, Sachin Bhargo, Suyash Gargate, Ramji Kashyap, Siva Pothir Reddy, Aditya Ganpule, Gowtham M.K., Nikhil B, Akash Kumar, Subramani V., Suman Barman, Aniket Pote, S. Rokeson Singh. Standby: Akshay Bangare, Rajvardhan Shankar Patil, Vishwanath Janakiram.

Sri Lanka: Malwanalage Kumara, Wickramaatachchi Lakmal, Balakrishnan Sageedhan, Sarappulige Thisaramal, Lechchaman Siridaran, Hettiarachchige Jayashan, Marasinghage Chandrasiri, Ranhoti Kumarathunga, Muthunayakalage Hemantha, Kalu Premajayantha, Kahawalage Madushan, Lakmal Dissanayake, Manikkuge Dananjaya,Raththirange Marasingha,Samarappulige Thisaramal